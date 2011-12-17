Over the last couple of years I’ve been collecting photographs I’ve taken in new york’s chinatown district. It started during the chinese new year celebration, then spread to whenever I was trying to get on a chinatown bus to DC or NC. For the most part people didn’t even notice I was taking their picture. I’d find a nice spot and just hold the camera to my eye and when someone passed by I’d click off a shot. Sometimes they caught on, but never once did they say anything. I think no one objected because I acted like I wasn’t doing anything odd.

[samples can be viewed here]

5″ H X 5″W

28 full color pages

order this for $1.00 by going to the ordering page or send cash to:

marc calvary 41-23 53rd ave. #1R woodside, ny

Advertisements