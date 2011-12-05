Doing It Myself.

In my long effort to amass enough equipment to be able to do everything myself (in as much as it’s possible), I finally have a desktop cutter. It’s a new 17″ heavy-duty desktop guillotine paper cutter. It’s made with an all steel base with a clamp wheel for holding up to 400 sheets for cutting with a ruler based in inches and clear embossed grid. The base size is 26″ x 19″ x 1 1/2″ with and overall size of 26″ x 19″ x 13 1/2″ (including the cutting bar).

It’s a beautiful machine.

Next step: a perfect binder. (in 10 years if I’m lucky, those things are fucking expensive)

