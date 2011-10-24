Free Time and Other Misconceptions.

My greatest pet peeve would probably have to be when someone says I have a lot of free time whenever they see something I’ve made. It’s beyond my understanding why anyone would assume that creating something comes out of having a surplus amount of time. I hardly have any free time because I’m too busy making the things you’ve just dismissed as time filler. Maybe they just don’t like what I choose to make, fair enough. But how does that compel a person to act as if art, any kind of art, is something born out of boredom?

I think it’s a strange kind of denial that leads them to assume you must have a lot of free time because they believe they are too busy to make something themselves. However if you added up all the wasted time left by the side of the road in pursuit of doing nonsense, you’d probably have a nice buildup of time you could have devoted to working on an idea, that is if you even had an idea to begin with.

I waste time too, I admit it. I tend to sometimes watch too much TV and I confess that reddit.com isn’t exactly something I would recommend browsing when you should be working. I also often spend the day reading some new book I’m excited about instead of getting my ass up to work on something of my own rather than just absorbing the works of others. But I try to continue to make things.

Right now I’m focused on completing smaller projects. To get the gears oiled up again after the slump I found myself in when I moved to NYC with too much emotional baggage. The large projects are in slow progress. Very slow… too slow really. The next issue of cherrypepper is technically almost ready to print, if I could afford printing and actually figure out how I want the cover to look. And the carbon based mistake issue 12 is so far off schedule it’s not even something I want to talk about. But I’m confident I’ll finish them.

The delays are not because I haven’t the time. They are because of my own laziness. I haven’t been as prolific as I used to be… but I’m getting back into the groove of things. And for now finishing the smaller projects has really inspired me. And no matter how many projects I finish or how much time is wasted along the way, you can guarantee if someone shows me something they made the last thing I would ever think is that they accomplished it due to all the free time they had on their hands.

